$52.17 Million in Sales Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $52.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.23 million and the lowest is $51.10 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $142.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $151.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.06 million, with estimates ranging from $152.91 million to $163.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 45,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,127. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.