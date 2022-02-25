55,211 Shares in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.31% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

