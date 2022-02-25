5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

