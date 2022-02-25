60,769 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.148 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

