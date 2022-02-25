$677.95 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.50 million to $681.40 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.46 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Caleres has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.