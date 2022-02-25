$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $75.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.58 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

