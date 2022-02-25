$8.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to report $8.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.37 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $34.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

