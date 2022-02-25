9,613 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

