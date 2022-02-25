A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

