AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of AAON worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 41.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

