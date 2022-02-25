Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.