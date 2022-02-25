Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $636.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
