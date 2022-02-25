AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 2,958,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $41.65.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 501,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.