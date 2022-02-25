Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.38.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
