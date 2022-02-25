ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.
ACIW stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

