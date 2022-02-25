ACoconut Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $322,619.63 and $34,555.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

