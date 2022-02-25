Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 411,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

