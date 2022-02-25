Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Down 5.1%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.
About Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adacel Technologies (AELTF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.