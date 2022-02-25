Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Down 5.1%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF)

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

