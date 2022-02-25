Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

AERI stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 282,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,055. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 889,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 184,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 122,053 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.