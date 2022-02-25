Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.