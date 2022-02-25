Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AEVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 51,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

