Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
AEVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 51,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91.
AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
