Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.45% of Agiliti worth $110,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,270,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

