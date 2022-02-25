Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS.

AGIO traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $30.60. 18,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,600. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

