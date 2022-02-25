Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

