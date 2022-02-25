Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Cormark dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AEM traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.50. The company had a trading volume of 686,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,818. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

