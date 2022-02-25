Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
