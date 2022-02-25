Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

