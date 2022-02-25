Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 321,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,673. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.