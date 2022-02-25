Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Set at C$66.00 by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$66.00 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.10.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.68 on Friday, hitting C$65.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$29.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

