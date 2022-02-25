Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $80.50

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of ADC opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

