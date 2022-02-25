AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

