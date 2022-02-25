Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87.

ATSG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

