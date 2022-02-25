Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87.
ATSG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.