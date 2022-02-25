Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,433 shares of company stock valued at $130,749,145. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

