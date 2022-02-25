Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Airgain updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airgain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.