Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.