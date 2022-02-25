Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of AKCCF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

