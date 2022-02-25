Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Akerna by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

