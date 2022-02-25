Akropolis Hits One Day Volume of $14.41 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a total market cap of $47.34 million and $14.41 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00109337 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,515,813 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

