Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 301,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.