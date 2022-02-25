Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
ALRM stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.
In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
