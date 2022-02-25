Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

ALRM stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

