Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of ALB opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

