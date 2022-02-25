Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,721. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Alector alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alector by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alector by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.