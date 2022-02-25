Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after acquiring an additional 271,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 166,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

