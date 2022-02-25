Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 11,354 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 211,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

