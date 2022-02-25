Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 5,463 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.14 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.