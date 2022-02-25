Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

