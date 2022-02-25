Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 659 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.