Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.