Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share.

BABA stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. 436,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

