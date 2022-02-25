Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share.
BABA stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. 436,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85.
BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.28.
About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
