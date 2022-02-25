Alico, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Alico has raised its dividend by 600.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alico has a payout ratio of 186.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

ALCO stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.53. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

