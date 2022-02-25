Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

ALIM stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

