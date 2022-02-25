Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
ALIM stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25.
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.