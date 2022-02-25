Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,305 shares of company stock worth $2,688,062 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

